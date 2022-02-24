Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 24,100 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $621.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NMM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

