Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 27,300 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after acquiring an additional 450,100 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $14,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $88.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,197 shares of company stock worth $1,773,871 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

