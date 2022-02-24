Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,311,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at $76,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at $101,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRAY opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $601.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

VRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

