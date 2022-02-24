Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 132,632 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,632 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

