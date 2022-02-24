Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stake Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,075 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Funko were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $838.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

