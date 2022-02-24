Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $52,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IONS stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.88.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

