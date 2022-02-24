Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $118,000 in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Shares of RCAT stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

Red Cat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.