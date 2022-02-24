17,119 Shares in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPHA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at $771,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. Innate Pharma S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPHA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

