First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 1.43% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 904,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after buying an additional 232,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 276,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $24.80 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.