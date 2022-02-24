EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

