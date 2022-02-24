EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,106 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,106 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 33.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.