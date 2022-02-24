EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 1,058.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,073.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $160.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.00 and its 200 day moving average is $225.85. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $261.71.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.