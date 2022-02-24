Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,238 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ENGlobal by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 53,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.02 on Thursday. ENGlobal Co. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on ENGlobal in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

