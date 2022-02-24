Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 13,825 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 258,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 305,614 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 11.0% during the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 277,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVSA stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

