Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 10,397 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $43.00.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.