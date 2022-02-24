Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 10,397 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

RKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.