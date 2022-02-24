Toroso Investments LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

