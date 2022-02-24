Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,616 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AES by 59.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 785,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 292,870 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AES by 315.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,763 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at $3,994,000. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in AES by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 131,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AES by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 452,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

