4,032 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 157,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 38,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.