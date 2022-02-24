UBS Group AG Acquires 1,393 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $50,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,040.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

ZBRA stock opened at $399.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $516.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $398.46 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

