Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 297,215 shares.The stock last traded at $22.03 and had previously closed at $20.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Unisys by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unisys by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

