Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 297,215 shares.The stock last traded at $22.03 and had previously closed at $20.14.
The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.
About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)
Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.
