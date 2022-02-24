Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.15. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 32.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Financial Services (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

