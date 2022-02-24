Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,390,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,210,000 after acquiring an additional 61,969 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,533,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after buying an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 705,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

