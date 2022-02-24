Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $25.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.
DAN opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Dana has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
