Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $25.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

DAN opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Dana has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dana by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

