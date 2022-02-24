STAG Industrial, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 228.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

