Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Achieves Market Cap of $40.10 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $35.68 or 0.00101428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $40.10 million and approximately $662,459.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.43 or 0.06716144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,167.12 or 0.99976500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00042895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00048563 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

