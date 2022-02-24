Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend by 84.1% over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

NYSE DIN opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

