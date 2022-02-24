Atlas Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $788,925.48 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $788,925.48 and $229,647.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.43 or 0.06716144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,167.12 or 0.99976500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00042895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00048563 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

