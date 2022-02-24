Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,373,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,826,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main Inc has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Core & Main Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

