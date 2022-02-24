Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,373,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,826,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main Inc has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $32.54.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Core & Main Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core & Main (CNM)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.