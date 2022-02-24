Paparazzi (PAZZI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $102.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded flat against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00033230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00109339 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAZZIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.