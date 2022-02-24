Truist Financial Weighs in on Riskified Ltd’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Riskified in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Riskified’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. Riskified has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $12,915,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $520,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $635,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $1,838,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,739,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

