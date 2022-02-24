LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded at UBS Group

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.04% from the stock’s previous close.

LIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of LIVN opened at $73.26 on Thursday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,120,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,042,000 after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after acquiring an additional 609,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

