Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USAS. Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.91.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $185.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 14.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 67.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 41,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.