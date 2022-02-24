Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CubicFarm Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CubicFarm Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:CUB opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.13. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

About CubicFarm Systems

