Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

RNST stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

