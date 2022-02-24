Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.
RNST stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.
Renasant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
