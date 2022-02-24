Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $140.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GSHD. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.
Shares of GSHD opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 213.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.50. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30.
In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
