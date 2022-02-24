Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $140.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GSHD. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of GSHD opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 213.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.50. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

