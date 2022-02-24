Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after buying an additional 240,281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.