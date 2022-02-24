Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.78.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 112.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.01 and a 52-week high of $337.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.21.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

