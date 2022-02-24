Toroso Investments LLC Takes $394,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,126,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Chemed by 28.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $457.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

