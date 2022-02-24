Toroso Investments LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -613.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $5,486,336.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,304,792 shares of company stock valued at $71,820,057. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

