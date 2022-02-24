Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on A. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,385,000 after acquiring an additional 962,754 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

