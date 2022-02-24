Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Position Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.41. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.