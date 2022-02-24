JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Target Price to $12.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $12.58 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $349.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

