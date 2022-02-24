Berenberg Bank Upgrades Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to Buy

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

ERFSF stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.93. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

