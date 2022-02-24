Stantec (NYSE:STN) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Get Stantec alerts:

NYSE:STN opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69. Stantec has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Stantec by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Stantec by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 314,755 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.