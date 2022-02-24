Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.71 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

Shares of APPN opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10. Appian has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $189.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 153,250 shares of company stock worth $8,680,600. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Appian by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $3,925,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Appian by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Appian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.