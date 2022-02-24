Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Krispy Kreme updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.410 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.38-$0.41 EPS.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,467,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 788,950 shares of company stock worth $11,535,767.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

