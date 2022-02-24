Analysts Set Expectations for General Mills, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GIS. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. General Mills has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.