Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after buying an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

