Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 505,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,869,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHYL. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYL opened at $38.55 on Thursday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $41.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61.

