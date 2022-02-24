Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $174.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $168.47 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

